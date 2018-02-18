BHUBANESWAR: The Congress today announced a statewide agitation against the state government alleging negligence in the investigation of Kunduli gang rape and suicide case.

As part of the agitation, a demonstration will be held at the capital city tomorrow and subsequently in other places of the state in a phased manner.

Announcing this at a media conference here, Congress MLA and party’s Dalit cell chief Krushna Chandra Sagaria alleged that the SIT probe into Kunduli incident is confined to only announcement. Stating that the government is yet to announce the name of the officers who will investigate the case, he alleged announcement of SIT probe is a deliberate attempt to delay the matter further.

The victim’s family has no faith on Crime Branch, HRPC probe and State police as all the agencies failed to give her justice, Sagaria said and added that police had put pressure on the family of victim withdraw the case. Under such circumstances, the government should announce name of the officials who will be members of the SIT to ensure investigation in a transparent manner, he said.

Alleging that the government does not want to provide justice to the Kunduli victim even after her death, he said Congress will intensify agitation unless the victim’s family gets justice. The party will seek cooperation from the people of Odisha on the matter,” he said.

However, the ruling BJD has dismissed the allegations as baseless. “Congress’ allegations are baseless. The government has already submitted required documents before the Orissa High Court on constitution of SIT. As far as my knowledge is concerned, the court is likely to take a call on it by February 21 or 22,” BJD MP and spokesperson Pratap Keshari Deb said.

The minor girl was allegedly gang raped in a forest near Kunduli under Pottangi police limits in Koraput district in October last year. She had allegedly committed suicide in her house on January 22.