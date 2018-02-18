BHUBANESHWAR: The police have seized Rs 42.5 lakh in cash from a car and arrested two persons in this connection in Bargarh district, police said today.

It was suspected that the cash was being sent to Bijepur Assembly constituency where by-election would be held on February 28, police said.

The car was intercepted near Mahulapalli during a checking last night as the police had a tip-off about the money being transported from Chhattisgarh.

The cash, Rs 42.5 lakh in the denomination of Rs 500 and Rs 2000, and the car were seized in presence of a magistrate, police said.

A man and his son were arrested after they failed to explain why were carrying so much money in cash, police said.

Both the ruling BJD and the opposition BJP accused each other of being involved in the incident.

Earlier, the police had seized Rs 3.2 lakh from two cars at Talpali Square of the district on February 14.