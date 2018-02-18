JAGATSINGHPUR: Tension prevailed at Okala village under Kujang police limits in the district after a minor student, who had fallen sick after being administered Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccine on February 3, died on Saturday.The deceased has been identified as Piyush Muduli (10), a Class-V student of Gopinath Jew Upper Primary School in the district. According to reports, Piyush fell ill after being administered MR vaccine on February 3 as a part of the ongoing MR vaccination drive. As his health condition deteriorated, he was admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack and he breathed his last at the hospital while undergoing treatment on Saturday.

On being informed, irate villagers staged demonstration by keeping the body in front of the school demanding action against health officials who had administered MR vaccine without checking Piyush’s health condition. They also demanded Rs 10 lakh towards compensation for the victim’s family and to conduct autopsy of the body. Locals alleged that the treating doctors sent the body from SCBMCH, Cuttack to the village without conducting post-mortem.

Victim’s father Siba Charan Muduli said after being administered with the MR vaccine, Piyush fell unconscious and later suffered from high fever. Though he was admitted to Manijanga CHC, later doctors referred him to SCBMCH after his condition deteriorated. Several children of the village also suffered from fever and cough, but no step has been taken to ascertain the cause, he alleged. On being informed, Kujang Block Development Officer Bishnu Prasad Acharya rushed to the spot and sanctioned `10,000 from Red Cross Fund for the victim’s family. He also assured to include the family in housing scheme and bear the expenses towards transporting of body to Cuttack for post-mortem. Later, the villagers called off their strike. Police force has been deployed to maintain law and order situation in the village.

Contacted, Additional District Medical Officer Pravat Kumar Bastia said as per information obtained from the medicine department of SCBMCH, the student died due to other diseases.

Block Education Officer (BEO) Krutibas Barik said 43 students of the school were covered in the drive but no one has suffered from fever after being administered MR vaccine. Health officials have started an inquiry into the incident and steps have been taken to send the body to SCBMCH for post-mortem as per demand of the villagers, he added.

Sources said a girl student had died after being vaccinated at Piplimal village in Lakhanpur block of Jharsuguda district. Similarly, 44 students of Nirmala Girls High School located in Kainsara of Sundargarh district had taken ill following the vaccination.