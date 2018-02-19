BHUBANESWAR: The State BJP on Sunday petitioned the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) against the ruling BJD alleging misuse of money and muscle power during electioneering of Bijepur by-poll.

A delegation of the BJP met CEO Surendra Kumar and submitted a memorandum alleging that BJD workers with the help of the district police are trying to terrorise the BJP workers and supporters. Subash Sahu, a BJP worker of Jankeda village under Gaisilet block, and his 15-year-old daughter were abused by BJD workers during a recent campaigning, they said.

Earlier, the house of Manoranjan Meher, another supporter of BJP of Padagaon in Bijepur block, was attacked by BJD workers, the memorandum stated.Submitting a list of sensitive booths in the Assembly constituency, the BJP delegation urged the CEO to direct the State Government to augment security and instal CCTV in the area. The delegation further alleged that Bargarh police is working in a partisan manner.

Citing several instances, the delegation said security personnel are preventing BJP supporters from attending election rallies of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.The delegation comprising State vice-president Sukeshi Oram, spokespersons Sajjan Sharma, Pitambar Achayrya, State secretary Shishir Gamang and national vice-president of BJP Yuva Morcha Thakur Ranjit Dash urged the CEO to ensure a free and fair election.