GAISELET (BARGARH):As Bijepur witnesses intense campaigning by political parties for the upcoming by-poll, the Congress has found a novel way to cement its place in the heart of voters.Party candidate Pranaya Sahu was seen campaigning on a bullock cart in Sradhapali village of Gaiselet block on Sunday. Flanked by enthusiastic supporters of Congress, Sahu even took control of the cart, much to the delight of voters.

Sources said this unique campaign of the Congress seems to have had a positive bearing on voters who sympathised with Sahu for failing to match with the money power of other political parties.With BJD claiming that their fight would be with the Congress, the national party has intensified its campaign. Sahu has reached out to about a lakh of voters in the first phase while public meetings by Congress leaders comprising AICC secretary Subhankar Sarkar, Oppostion Leader Narasingh Mishra, former Union minister Srikanta Jena, OPCC chief Prasad Harichandan and Jayadev Jena were organised in the second phase

The Congress has been targeting both the BJD and the BJP on their choice of candidates from outside the party. Former minister and five-time Congress MLA of the now delimited Melchhamunda segment Prakash Chandra Debata said the sheer fact that BJD and BJP could not find a candidate in their rank and file speaks volumes about their organisation during the last three terms when Subal Sahu was the MLA.

“While Ashok Panigrahi hails from Berhampur, Subal’s roots are in Cuttack. Pranaya is the son of the soil,” Debata said and added that Congress would retain the seat despite the high-voltage campaign by BJD and BJP.

The Congress is also using photographs of Subal during campaigning which is bound to make some difference. With around 30,000 traditional votes, the Congress is trying to garner another 40,000 voters to ensure its smooth sail on the hustings.