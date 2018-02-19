SAMBALPUR: Police on Sunday cautioned the business community of Sambalpur to refrain from indulging in ‘hawala’ transaction, a method of transferring money without any actual movement of cash, for the ensuing Bijepur by-election.As the by-election is scheduled to be held on February 24, the cops are leaving no stone unturned to check illegal movement of cash for poll-bound Bijepur.At a meeting convened on the day to sensitise businessmen, police alerted the traders to keep away from ‘hawala’ transactions.

IG of Police (Northern Range) Susant Kumar Nath, Sambalpur SP Sanjeev Arora and Bargarh SP JN Pankaj sensitised the office-bearers of various associations of merchants, petrol pump owners, rice millers, hoteliers, private bus and truck owners in the meeting.He appealed to the office-bearers to refrain from ‘hawala’ transactions and requested them to convene meeting of their respective associations and sensitise the members in this regard. The repercussion of illegal money transaction is grave. If businessmen have any information about illegal transaction, they should share it with the police, Nath said.

He said the model code of conduct is in force in Bijepur Assembly segment. Direct or indirect violation of the code of conduct is an offence under the Election Commission (EC) Act. The top cop also appealed to the businessmen to honour the code of conduct and informed that such sensitisation meeting will also be convened in Balangir and Bargarh.

Pankaj said physical movement of cash into Bijepur is difficult due to massive checking and adequate number of check posts. Various innovative ways have been found to be used to send money. “There is possibility of utilisation of paper chit depicting certain amount, which could be encashed beyond the Bijepur constituency. Sambalpur could be a major centre for this purpose and your contact could be misused. Involvement in such illegal transactions would invite trouble,” he warned the businessmen. Persons involved in such illegal activities will not only be treated as violator of EC Act but Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax department will also be asked to conduct probe into the matter, the Bargarh SP cautioned.

However, police will not harass anyone found carrying cash for genuine purposes. Persons carrying cash for genuine purposes will have to provide evidence and explanation on the source and destination of the money, Pankaj added.

On Saturday night, Bargarh police seized cash of `40.5 lakh from an MUV which was on its way to Bijepur from Padampur and arrested two persons after they failed to explain the source of money.Earlier, Bargarh police had launched an awareness campaign ‘Yes to vote, No to note’ to educate voters of Bijepur against giving or taking bribe.