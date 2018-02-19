BHAWANIPATNA: Two persons died and five others were injured in a road mishap near Khairmal in Kalahandi district on Sunday while they were heading for a family wedding in Bhawanipatna.

The deceased have been identified as groom’s father Sohan Sunani (53) and uncle Chandra Behera (50).

The two died on the spot, nearly 12 km from Bhawanipatna.Police sources said the mishap occurred when the ill-fated Scorpio, in which seven persons were travelling from Raipur, skidded off the road and fell off a culvert while overtaking a speeding truck.

“The vehicle carrying seven persons of Sunani family from Raipur was heading towards Bhawanipatna for his son Shiba Sunani’s marriage. It skidded off the road and fell into a ditch after the driver lost control over the vehicle,” said a police official.

The injured were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) with the help of locals. The condition of three of them is stated to be critical while two others are out of danger. Meanwhile, police have registered a case and seized the vehicle. Preliminary investigation revealed that the mishap occurred due to rash driving. The bodies have been sent for postmortem. Further investigation is on.