SAMBALPUR: Several trains have been cancelled, short-terminated and rescheduled due to modernisation and safety-related work between Belsonda-Mahasamund-Arand railway stations in Titilagarh-Raipur section of Sambalpur Railway Division.

While Visakhapatnam-Durg Passenger leaving Visakhapatnam will remain cancelled till next Sunday, Durg-Visakhapatnam Passenger leaving Durg will remain cancelled till next Monday. Likewise, Raipur-Junagarh Passenger has also been cancelled from Thursday to Sunday along with Junagarh-Raipur Passenger which will remain cancelled till next Monday.

The Visakhapatnam-Raipur Passenger has been short terminated at Titilagarh from Thursday and would remain suspended till next Saturday and will run as Titilagarh-Vishakhapatnam. Services of both up and down Raipur-Visakhapatnam-Raipur Passenger will also remain cancelled between Titilagarh-Raipur section from Friday to Sunday.

The Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin Express, scheduled to leave Visakhapatnam at 6.25 am on Tuesday and Wednesday, has been rescheduled to 8.25 am and 7.25 am.Similarly, Bilaspur-Tirupati Express, scheduled to leave Bilaspur at 10.05 am on Tuesday, has been rescheduled to 2.05 pm from Bilaspur.

This apart, some trains will be controlled en route for a few minutes. Till the entire signalling work is completed, the trains will run with restricted speed through Belsonda, Mahasamund and Arand stations.