SUNDARGARH:As the protest by teaching and non-teaching staff members of Kirei-based Institute of Technical Training (ITT) at Sundargarh against the institute’s management entered the seventh day on Sunday, the academic activities of 1,400 engineering and diploma students was severely hit. The classes had been disrupted for a week now.

According to sources, about 120 employees under ITT administration are on hunger strike. They are demanding dissolution of the institute’s governing body and have raised questions about its legal validity. They are seeking the removal of ITT head Debraj Sahu, claiming that he is illegally holding the dual posts of secretary and managing director. Moreover, they want a Vigilance inquiry into the financial affairs of the institute.

The agitation has gathered support from majority of the students, besides from the members of Sundargarh District Bar Association“ITT is registered under the Societies Registration Act. With the help of locals and several current employees, Sahu started Industrial Training Centre (ITC) in 1991 that used to run from two rented rooms. Subsequently, under the ITT, the Sundargarh Engineering School (SEC) for diploma education, Sundargarh College of Engineering College (SCE) for degree education and College of Science and Technology (CST), a residential Plus-II college, were set up in 1997, 2007 and 2014 respectively,” sources said.

Sahu served as both ITT secretary and principal of the ITC and SEC from 1991 to 2007. When his qualification was questioned, he resigned. In 2008, Sahu created the post of MD using his powers as the secretary. “Since then, has been drawing the highest pay package and other benefits. The so-called governing body of ITT is a puppet in the hands of Sahu and indulges in mismanagement. It often takes whimsical actions against staff members,” the protestors alleged. Trouble started for Sahu, when a one-line suspension order was issued against the in-charge director (academic) of SEC TN Pandey on February 5. The agitating staff members had also met Sundargarh District Collector Vineet Bhardwaj in this regard on Saturday.

“A fact-finding committee, led by Sundargarh ADM and comprising Sundargarh Sub-Collector and Deputy Collector, has been formed. The committee will begin its inquiry from Monday. Based on the findings, appropriate action will be taken,” Bhardwaj said.As per the order from the secretary, classes of SEC and SCE have been suspended. The ITT Staff Association said they would return to work once inquiry starts.