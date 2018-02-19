KENDRAPARA: In a shocking incident, a woman threw boiling water on her mother-in-law for refusing to cook food in Mahakalapada here on Saturday night.The 62-year-old victim, identified as Kalyani Swain of Rajagada village within Mahakalapada police limits, sustained scalding injuries on her face, neck, shoulders and chest in the incident.

As per reports, 25-year-old Pinki Swain, the daughter-in-law of Kalyani, arrived in Rajagada from Surat along with her husband on Saturday. On reaching home, she told her mother-in-law to cook food for them. However, Kalyani refused and instead asked Pinki to do the cooking. This angered Pinki who, in a fit of rage, poured boiled water on her mother-in-law, alleged Kalyani’s husband Bidyadhar Swain.

Following the incident, Bidyadhar lodged a complaint against Pinki with police. “Acting on Bidyadhar’s FIR, we have filed a case against the accused daughter-in-law under Sections 325 and 326 of the IPC. Further investigation is on,” said an officer of Mahakalapada police station. On the other hand, Pinki refuted Bidyadhar’s allegation. The boiling water fell on her mother-in-law accidentally while she was cooking, claimed Pinki.Kalyani is undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital, Kendrapara. Her condition is stated to be stable, hospital sources said.