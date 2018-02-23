BHUBANESHWAR: Even as the BJD targeted BJP after the attack on the brother of minister of state for labour Sushant Singh last night at Sohela, union minister for petroleum and natural gas Dharmendra Pradhan lashed out at the regional outfit by alleging that the party's campaigning in the Bijepur by-poll was led by accused persons in the multi-crore chit fund scam.

Addressing a media conference at New Delhi, the union minister alleged that several BJD leaders had links with chit fund companies which duped people. He asked why Prasanna Acharya, who is now a Rajya Sabha MP, had leased out hospitals to Seashore Group.

He also wanted to know whether BJD leader Debi Mishra, when he was a minister, involved the same company in implementation of tourism projects. Pradhan also alleged that a witness has also linked another

BJD leader Sanjay Dasburma for taking a vehicle from a scam-tainted chitfund company.

Referring to the statement of Acharya that he does not own any petrol pump, the union minister said a legislation on benami property will come in Parliament and it will be clear whether the BJD MP also has any property other than petrol pump.

Pradhan said BJP had brought to the notice of the administration at 11 am on Thursday about chances of minister Sushant Singh and his brother resorting to violence, but no action was taken.

Criticising the BJD for pointing fingers at BJP after the firing incident at Sohela, Pradhan said according to the authorities of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), injuries were not due to bullets.

He also asked why the BJD leaders had gone to the Ashra where the firing took place so late in the night.

Responding the charges, Acharya said the bill on benami property which will be for every body and not only for BJD politicians.

Asking Pradhan not to threaten by referring to the bill on benami property, Acharya said the provisions of the legislation will be appplicable to everybody in the country including BJD and BJP politicians.

Acharya said in his 40 years of political life, he has been minister, MP and MLA many times.

He asked Pradhan to call for the files from the state government or take the RTI path if the state government does not oblige and order an investigation into the charges brought by him by any agency. He also said photographs of politicians with D brothers should also be investigated so that truth will come out.

The BJD MP said Pradhan is enraged because of the prospect of defeat in the by-poll.