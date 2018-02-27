CUTTACK: Even as the second day of High School Certificate (HSC) examination conducted by Board of Secondary Education (BSE) went underway on Monday, leakage of English subject paper on social media platforms left the Board authorities at their wits end.Sources said, while the English examination started at 9 am, the videos and pictures of the question paper were reportedly noticed on WhatsApp around 10.20 am and went viral instantly.

The leaked question papers were found to be similar to the original question papers, sources said. While BSE officials are yet to comment on the alleged matter, the veracity of the incident too is yet to be ascertained.Similar incident had taken place on the first day of HSC Examination when MIL (Odia) question paper were found uploaded on WhatsApp and circulated in Aul area of Kendrapara district on February 23 (Friday).Though it is not known yet as to from where the question paper was leaked and the person behind it, the frequent leakage of question papers on instant messaging platform has come as a headache, not only for the BSE but also the authorities of School Mass Education Department.

Baffled over incident, the authorities of Board of Secondary Education have lodged a complaint before Cyber Crime wing of Crime Branch police requesting a thorough probe into the incident and booking the person responsible.Acting on the complaint, a two-member team of the Crime Branch Cyber Cell reached BSE headquarters office and interrogated the board officials for nearly four hours. The Cyber Crime officials, who had collected information relating to dispatch and storage of question papers, also collected some documents and papers from the board office.