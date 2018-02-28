BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday said the second phase of climate change action plan of the State is under finalisation.Welcoming 37 international delegates from 29 countries who are visiting Odisha as part of their international training programme on environment audit being conducted under the aegis of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, Naveen said Odisha is the first in the country to prepare a State Climate Change Action Plan. Progress of activities under 12 identified sectors of the climate change action plan has been evaluated, he said.

The Chief Minister said the forest cover in the State has increased from 31.36 per cent of the geographical area in 2001 to 32.98 pc in 2017, registering an increase of about 2500 square km in 16 years. The forest area in the State has been measured at over 51,000 square km, he said. Chilika is one of the important hot spots of biodiversity and it shelters a wide variety of species, including Irrawady Dolphin and a number of bird species, he said and added that Chilika Development Authority (CDA) is carrying out the most appropriate restoration measures to save the unique wetland of international importance.

The mass nesting of migratory Olive Ridley turtles has increased manifold due to proper management of coastal eco-system, he said and added that the Government is promoting sustainable eco-tourism to create awareness as well as secure livelihoods of the State’s rich forest communities.Chief Secretary AP Padhi, Development Commissioner R Balakrishnan and senior officials were present.