SAMBALPUR: The New Year began on a tragic note after a child died and five others sustained injuries in an accident at Tileimal Chowk on Rairakhol-Deogarh road within Naktideul police limits here on Monday.

The deceased was identified as four-year-old Dipika Kiro of Tileimal village. The injured are Dipika’s mother Hiramani Kiro (27), Gonti Kulu (19), Anima Kulu (17), Rita Kulu (18) and one-year-old Sarita Kiro.

As per reports, all the six persons were waiting for the bus to go to a church in Bhalutalia village under Naktideul block when a speeding car coming from Rairakhol hit them. All the six sustained critical injuries.

The injured were rushed to Rairakhol sub-division hospital and later shifted to VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) at Burla after their condition deteriorated. However, Dipika succumbed to injuries on the way.

Soon after the mishap, tension gripped the area as locals blocked Rairakhol-Deogarh road for around two hours demanding compensation for the victims. The situation was brought under control after Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Rairakhol Rabindra Mallik and Naktideul Tehsildar Nilambar Mahanand rushed to the spot and discussed with the agitators.A case was registered and police seized the vehicle. Further investigation is on.