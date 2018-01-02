BHAWANIPATNA: With no progress of the proposed medical college at Bhangabari near Bhawanipatna, the district headquarters town of Kalahandi district, the fate of the institute hangs in balance.On November 16, 2016, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had laid the foundation stone of the medical college at a grand ceremony. He had promised that construction work of the institute will be completed by 2018 and admission of the first batch for undergraduate medical courses will start from 2019-20 academic session.

The medical college was scheduled to be established with financial support of `150 crore from the Vedanta Foundation.

The State Government had decided to use the defunct campus of the veterinary hospital spread over 80.8 acres of land. Earlier, liquid nitrogen plant and bull semen collection centre were operated on the campus till 1988-89. After closure of the plant and later the veterinary hospital, the Government had demolished the existing infrastructures to start construction work for the institute. Except construction of a small portion of the boundary wall, nothing has been done after a year.

Sources said a Germany-based architect firm was engaged to design the infrastructure of the college. The design will be sent to the Medical Council of India (MCI) for approval. But, the firm is yet to submit the design. Interestingly, the district administration and district health officials are unaware of latest development of the project.

Locals alleged that after Dana Majhi incident which had exposed the poor healthcare status in the tribal-dominated district, the State Government hurriedly announced to set up the medical college with no budgetary provision for the project. It was a political stunt of the BJD before the panchayat elections, they alleged.

Besides, the State Government is not making any serious effort to restart the medical college at Jaring set up by Selvam Educational and Charitable Trust of Tamil Nadu. The fate of the college built on a public-private partnership (PPP) model has remained uncertain after withdrawal of letter of permission by the MCI.

Though the State Government has scrapped its MoU with Selvam Trust, there is no visible effort to rope in fresh investors for revival of the institute. As a result, the campus is lying deserted and there is no guard to protect the properties, while unscrupulous people are eyeing to encroach the land.