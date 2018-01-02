BHUBANESWAR: Bhiolina Boro from Guwahati was crowned KIIT Nanhipari-Little Miss India 2017 at the annual talent beauty pageant held at KIIT International School here.

Jita Mohapatra of Chennai and Anoushka Singh of Patna were crowned first and second runners up respectively. The top three contestants received a cash award of Rs 3 lakh, Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000 respectively, along with silver crowns, trophies and certificates.

About 30 young girls in the age group of 13 to 16 were shortlisted for semi-final round from regional auditions from Guwahati, Lucknow, Kolkata, Patna, Bhubaneswar, Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Srinagar and Hyderabad. The contestants went through several competitions during the two-day long event which concluded on Saturday.

Apart from being awarded with cash prizes, the winners were offered fee waivers for pursuing any course at KIIT University. Laxmi Narayan Tripathy, Sonika Roy, Rekha Khan, Suchitra Iyer, Barsha Priyadarshini, Itirani Samanta were the jury members.

While Bhubaneswar North MLA Priyadarshi Mishra, chief patron of KIIT Nanhipari Achyuta Samanta, Malay Mohapatra, Ashutosh Mishra, Pankaj Kumar Mohanty and Meera Parida were also present in the event.