CUTTACK: Tension prevailed on the premises of SCB Medical College and Hospital here on Monday after hospital authorities started collecting fees from patients for conducting different tests at Regional Diagnostic Centre (RDC) and other pathological units.

The patients and their attendants protested the collection of fees since the Government had announced on December 19 that free diagnostic services would be provided under NIDAAN scheme from January 1.

Expressing discontentment, patients and their attendants created an uproar at the counters. On getting information, SCBMCH Superintendent Prof Syama Kanungo instructed persons in-charge of cash collection to stop collecting fees from patients and refund the money already collected.

“Though we had received the government order we could not circulate it to all the departments in a very short time for which the situation arose. After getting clarification from Government on this regard, we have instructed authorities of all the diagnostic units of SCBMCH to stop collecting fees and conduct all other tests free of cost, except MRI,” Prof Kanungo said.

As per the direction, collection counters have so far refunded fees to 6 persons. Steps have also been taken to refund money of 3 others by Tuesday, she informed. Besides, a council meeting of all the heads of different departments was also convened to discuss different problems faced by the staff while providing free diagnostic service. All the unit heads were asked to submit consumable expenses per day towards providing the free service so that the hospital authority can procure the same from the budget and later pledge the same to the government to meet the expenses, she informed.

Stipend of house surgeons increased

Bhubaneswar: In what could be called a New Year gift, the Odisha Government on Monday announced an enhancement in stipend for house surgeons of three government medical colleges and hospitals of the State. From a monthly remuneration of D15,000, the stipend has been raised to D20,000. It would be effective from April 1, 2017, Health and Family Welfare Minister Pratap Jena said. At least 650 house surgeons of SCB, MKCG and VIMSAR Medical Colleges and Hospitals would benefit from the decision.