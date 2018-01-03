CUTTACK: A total of 5,90,330 students will be writing the annual High School Certificate (HSC) Examination-2018 to be held from February 23 to March 8. Conducted by Board of Secondary Education (BSE), online form fill up for the Matriculation examination was completed in November last year.

Informing mediapersons about different category of candidates who will be appearing for the exam, BSE president Jahan Ara Begum said on Tuesday that out of 5,90,330 students, 5,67,254 students have filled up forms for appearing in the regular category and 19,737 students in ex-regular category while as many as 2,921 candidates have filled forms to appear the examination through Correspondence course (regular). Similarly, 413 candidates have filled up forms to appear the examination through Correspondence course (ex-regular).

Similarly as many as 13,978 students have filled up forms for the State Open School Certificate (SOSC) Examination-2018 which will be conducted simultaneously with annual HSC Examination. While a total of 2,818 examination centres have been set up for conducting HSC examination this year, BSE has identified as many as 302 nodal centres for safe storage of question papers. ENS