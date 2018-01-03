BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday said the Indian freedom movement virtually changed the fundamental principles of struggle against oppression and tyranny.

Addressing the 31st Freedom Fighters Mahotsav here, the Chief Minister said the Indian freedom struggle empowered people all over the globe and inspired to use non-violence as a potent weapon to fight against oppressive regimes. The Mahostav was held on the occasion of the death anniversary of veteran freedom fighter and former Chief Minister Harekrushna Mahatab. While appreciating the noble sacrifices made by freedom fighters, he said said: “I express my deep gratitude to the freedom fighters for their struggle and sacrifices to secure the country’s independence.”

The Chief Minister also inaugurated a photo exhibition on the life of Mahatab. Finance Minister Sashi Bhusan Behera, Bhubaneswar MP Prasanna Kumar Patasani, Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, former minister Debi Prasad Mishra, senior BJP leader Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and senior Congress leader Suresh Kumar Routray attended the Mahostav. Freedom fighters from across the State were present.