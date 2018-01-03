BARGARH: Curtains came down on the 11-day festival of Dhanu Yatra here on Tuesday. The festival ended with the death of tyrannical King Kansa at the hands of his nephew Lord Krishna and coronation of Ugrasen. Around 3,000 artistes of 120 cultural troupes from across the country performed in the Dhanu Yatra this time.

During Dhanu Yatra, Bargarh transforms into Mathura. River Jeera symbolically represents river Yamuna and Ambapali, which is located on the other side of the river Jeera, turns into Gopapur.

The tyrannical rule of Kansa, his death and the ‘Balya Leela’ of Lord Krishna are enacted at 14 main places in Mathura and Gopapur.

The final act presented Lord Krishna, accompanied by brother Balaram, entering the court of Kansa in a beautifully decorated chariot. Earlier, at the invitation of Kansa, Lord Krishna was brought to Mathura along with Balaram by Akrura, Minister of Kansa, to participate in Dhanu Yatra.

A worried Kansa lost his senses after being informed that Krishna was fast approaching his Raj Durbar to participate in Dhanu Yatra. Though Kansa went berserk, he tried to put up a brave front. After a brief battle, the bulky tyrant tumbled down the stairs of his Durbar. An effigy of Kansa was burnt to mark the end of his tyrannical rule. Lakhs of visitors from across the Sate thronged the festival venue.

Meanwhile, experts in Bargarh opined that since the inception of Dhanu Yatrra, youths of a particular caste are playing the role of Lord Krishna.

“Though Krishna belonged to the milkman community (Gouda) in mythology, his character is always enacted by children of a particular caste. There is no dearth of youngsters in Gouda community here (Ambapali). But, they never get a chance to play Krishna’s role on stage,” experts alleged.

The residents of Amapali turn vegetarians during Dhanu Yatra. Since Lord Krishna and Balaram put up at Amapali during the yatra, locals refrain from having non-vegetarian food as a mark of respect.