BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced ex gratia of `5 lakh to the kin of CRPF jawan Pradeep Kumar Panda of Liploi village in Rajgangpur of Sundargarh district.

Panda was killed while fighting terrorists at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir on December 31.

The amount will be provided from the State Government’s Defence and Paramilitary Personnel Relief fund, a release from the Chief Minister’s Office said.

Under the fund, there is also a provision of monthly pension of `2,000 for the widows of martyred jawans.