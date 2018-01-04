BHUBANESWAR: Unhappy over the appointment of Prabhari officers in eight of its most backward districts by the Centre to address specific developmental needs, the State Government has decided not to participate in the two-day meet convened by the NITI Aayog in New Delhi beginning January 4.

“The appointment of Prabhari officers without consulting the State has created confusion. Since the State Government has already appointed senior IAS officers for monitoring developmental works of all the districts, there is no need to depute another set of officers from the Centre for the same job,” Finance Minister Sashi Bhusan Behera told reporters.

Besides, the NITI Aayog has identified Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Koraput, Balangir and Dhenkanal as backward districts without consulting the State Government.Earlier, the plan panel had requested the State Government to send the district collectors of the selected districts to attend the meeting for “convergence, integration and focused attention to backward districts” on January 4 and 5.

In a bid to focus attention on four backward districts of Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Nuapada, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had also appointed four IAS officers of Additional Chief Secretary-rank to monitor development of agriculture, irrigation, rural electrification, connectivity, drinking water and social infrastructure.

Reacting to the State Government’s decision, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram said the ruling BJD was never concerned for the development of the backward districts. Terming this as an important initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make a difference in the lives of the people of the backward districts to realise his New India mission, Oram said the State Government is scared of getting exposed due to its inefficiency.

