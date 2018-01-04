BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and National Productivity Council (NPC) on Wednesday jointly organised a workshop on ‘Capacity Building Programme on Waste Management Rules-2016. The officials stressed on separation at source for municipal solid waste in the city for cost effective and meaningful use of litter generated by the denizens.

The workshop was attended by Tourism and Culture Minister Ashok Chandra Panda, Bhubaneswar MLAs Bijay Kumar Mohanty and Priyadarshi Mishra, Bhubaneswar Mayor, Cuttack Mayor, Berhampur Municipal Corporation officials and representatives of nine urban local bodies where AMRUT projects are currently being implemented.

Panda pitched for unanimity in selection of locations for sewerage treatment plants and pumping stations in the Capital during the workshop.“BMC has taken several steps for waste management in the city. Online management of solid waste through vehicle tracking system, formation of special squad for Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste,” civic body’s Additional Commissioner Subham Saxena said.