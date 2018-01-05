BHUBANESWAR: Insistence of the ruling BJD for constitution of a tribunal to settle water sharing disputes with Chhattisgarh has evoked sharp reaction from the BJP.While the Centre is keen for an early resolution of the dispute between the two States through talks, the BJD is more interested to politicise the issue, the BJP said. Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Prdhan once again requested Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to accept the Union Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari’s proposal for a negotiated settlement of the dispute rather than insisting for a tribunal.

“It is the responsibility of the State Government to protect the interest of the State and this is possible through negotiation. As the Centre has assured that Odisha’s interest will not be compromised in any manner, the State should give another try for talks as suggested by Gadkari,”

Pradhan said.The Union Minister said the Centre is bound by law to set up a tribunal to settle inter-state water disputes. However, it would be better if the State Government agreed for a dialogue.

Past records showed that tribunals have failed to resolve water disputes between States for decades. This is precisely the reason for which Gadkari has requested Odisha Government for finding a solution through dialogues. If the proposed talks failed, the door is open for the State Government to take up the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

While admitting that water flow to Odisha during non-monsoon season has reduced, the Union Water Resources Minister has offered to provide financial assistance to the State for better management of water which is going waste during monsoon. The State Government should accept Gadkari’s proposal for the greater interest of the people of the State, Pradhan said.

BJD rejects Centre’s offer for talks

Bhubaneswar: The ruling BJD on Thursday rejected Union Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari’s proposal to settle the Mahanadi river water dispute with Chhattisgarh through negotiation. BJD general secretary Sanjay Dasburma said Centre is delaying the issue only to allow BJP-ruled Chhattisgarh to complete all construction on Mahanadi river. “There is no point in discussing the issue with Chhattisgarh as the Central Government has not asked the neighbouring State to stop construction work along the upstream of the river Mahanadi,” Dasburma said and announced that BJD will intensify its agitation against the Centre demanding formation of a tribunal immediately to resolve the dispute.