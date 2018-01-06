BHUBANESWAR: The BJD has taken strong exception to a written reply given by Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram that no tribal family will be affected by Polavaram dam project being constructed by Andhra Pradesh. Criticising the Centre for tacitly supporting Andhra Pradesh over the issue, BJD general secretary Sanjay Dasburma, Minister of State for Scheduled Tribe Development Ramesh Majhi, spokesperson Sasmit Patra and State secretary Bijay Nayak told mediapersons that the fight to protect Odisha’s interests will continue.

As many as 25 revenue villages and 10 hamlets will be submerged due to the Polavaram project, Dasburma said and added 6818 persons including 5916 tribals will be displaced. Besides, 7656 hectares agriculture and forest land will be submerged, he said. Alleging that Motu area of Malkangiri district will be affected due to the dam project, Majhi said that the Centre should find out ways to protect the interest of tribals. Patra alleged that the Centre has violated laws by not taking approval of the Gram Sabha, the environment and tribal welfare ministries for the project.