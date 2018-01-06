JEYPORE: Cold wave has gripped several parts of Koraput district with night temperature dipping below 6 degree Celsius in many places, affecting normal life badly. The chilly weather is being witnessed in both hilly and plain terrains of Koraput and Jeypore Sub-Division. While the night temperature hovers at 5 degree Celsius in hilly pockets, the plains recorded 6 degree Celsius . Intense fog covers several ghat pockets of Koraput and Sunki till 10 am in the morning everyday.

Normal life has been badly hit due to the cold condition with locals preferring to stay indoors after sundown. Roads and streets wear a deserted look during evening hours. Usually, cold conditions are recorded in the region during the last part of October every year. However, there was a delay of almost one month for chill to arrive in the tribal areas last year. The cold condition would further intensify in next couple of days which would be beneficial for vegetable cultivation.

District Agriculture office sources said the intense cold wave would give relief to vegetable farmers who were waiting eagerly for the winter chill for a good harvest. Remarkably, the cold condition had vanished for three days in the beginning of the new year. Sources said after a long gap of over five years, such chilly weather has been recorded in Koraput region.

Last year, the lowest night temperature was 7 degree Celsius during the same period.