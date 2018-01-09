SAMBALPUR: Tension flared up after members of Odisha Ambulance Service Employees’ Union clashed with police in front of the office of Revenue Divisional Commissioner (North) here on Monday. Two policemen and an agitator sustained injuries in the scuffle.The members of the union were protesting the arrest of their colleagues for staging demonstration over various demands near the RDC office on January 4.

Sources said police even resorted to mild lathicharge to disperse the agitating members of the union who tried to barge into the RDC office. The agitators clashed with police when they were prevented to enter the office. Some protestors even pelted stones at the security personnel who were forced to resort to lathicharge. As many as 10 protestors have been detained.

Police, on the other hand, denied using baton on the protestors. Additional SP Amarendra Rana said after discussion, police suggested the agitators to send a five-member delegation to the RDC office to submit their memorandum. However, they tried to barge into the office and pelted stones at the security personnel who were forced to chase them away, he added.

General secretary of the union Gagan Bihari Samal said they were staging dharna in a peaceful way demanding unconditional release of their 358 colleagues who were arrested unlawfully.He said police suddenly resorted to lathicharge when they were selecting their representatives to submit the memorandum. The protest will continue till their colleagues are released, he added.