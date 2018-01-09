BARIPADA: Traffic movement on Rairangpur-Karanjia State Highway (SH) in Mayurbhanj district was disrupted on Monday after members of two organisations observed 12-hour bandh demanding second language status for Santhali and religion recognition for ‘Sarna’.

Activists of Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan (ASA) and Jharkhand Dishom Party (JDP) staged road blockade on the SH disrupting communication between the two major towns of the tribal-dominated district. Hundreds of vehicles were seen stranded on both sides of the road.The commercial establishments, Government and private offices in both Rairangpur and Karanjia sub-divisions remained closed on the day.

Budhan Marandi and Sidheshwar Murmu, who led the protest, said both the State and Central Governments have been neglecting tribals since long. Though the Constitution has included ‘Ho’ and ‘Mundari’ languages in the 8th Schedule, no step has been taken to provide second language status to Santhali. They also demanded end to displacement of tribals from forest areas in the district.

Rairangpur SDPO Amulya Kumar Dhir said police arrested at least 115 activists of the two organisations from Jashipur, Bahalda, Chandua, Rairangpur and Tiring under Karanjia and Rairangpur sub-divisions as per law.