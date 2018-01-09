JAGATSINGHPUR: Lack of storage facilities and market linkage have taken a toll on potato cultivation in Jagatsinghpur district.Out of 98,000 hectares (ha) of cultivable land in the district, 86,850 ha are used for growing paddy while potato cultivation is being done in only 8.7 ha.

Though the Horticulture department claimed to have convinced local farmers to carry out extensive cultivation of the crop, the latter are unwilling to take it up due to unavailability of marketing facilities. The district faced acute shortage of potatoes during October and December last year.The cold storage, which is run by Cooperative Society of Jagatsinghpur, is lying defunct since the last 20 years. Another private one at Raghunathpur has been closed due to the financial crisis, leaving the district with no cold storage at all.

Earlier, the district administration had proposed the State Planning Board to renovate the cold storages on Public Private Partnership mode. However, nothing had been done in this regard so far.In such a scenario, the skyrocketing prices of potato would continue to affect the kitchens of commoners in the district, experts opined.

Besides the man-made factors, the crop’s cultivation has also been hindered by natural challenges. Prevalence of low-lying areas in the region and untimely rains, which delayed paddy cultivation, have also affected the crop.On the other hand, farmers alleged that they were deprived of subsidies for growing potatoes on Government lands, including river beds. They insisted that potato crop fails to reap profit for them. Some of the cultivators are even planning to give up potato farming.

“The department had requested for 150 quintals of potato seeds. But we have received only 130.5 quintals so far. Despite announcing a subsidy of `15,000 per acre to each farmer, the latter are reluctant to cultivate potato,” Assistant Director, Horticulture Mihir Samantray, said.