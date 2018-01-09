BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today asked officials to complete electrification of all villages in the state by Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 this year.

Patnaik issued a direction in this regard while reviewing progress of rural electrification in the state, an official release said.

"About 28 lakh households will get power by October 2, 2018," it said.

Of the total 47,677 villages in the state, 47,655 have got electricity connection and only 22 are yet to get the facility.

Though the deadline has been fixed on October 2, departmental officials said electrification of these 22 villages would be completed by the end of this month.

Patnaik directed the department to ensure supply of power to 22,000 partially electrified villages.

Many villages in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Koraput, Bolangir, Kandhamal and Gajapati districts remained partially electrified and all the households have not got power like other districts.

Patnaik also asked the chief secretary to review progress of rural electrification with district collectors every month and expedite work.