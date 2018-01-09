BERHAMPUR:Lack of street lights and alleged deviation in the original plan has turned Gosaninuagaon-Lanjipali railway over bridge (RoB) in the city into a death trap.As per reports, RoBs were constructed at Kamapali-Lanjipali, Andhrapasara-Haladiapadar and Gosaninuagaon-Lanjipali to ease traffic snarls in the Silk City. In November last year, Gosaninuagaon-Lanjipali RoB was thrown open to public by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Sources said Kamapali and Andhrapasara have become accident-prone areas as the original plan of the RoBs have been allegedly changed. Moreover, the RoBs plunge into darkness after sunset due to lack of proper lighting.The Gosaninuagaon-Lanjipali RoB is the most used route of the public. While several schools are situated on the Gosaninuagaon side, Lanjipali side has the second entry to the city railway station. The RoB is the preferred route for students of various schools.

Sources said the original plan of the bridge has been reportedly changed due to hurdles in acquiring land from influential persons, making it prone to accidents. This apart, due to lack of lighting system, students feel unsafe to take the route after evening.Moreover, though tracks have been made on both sides of the RoB for use of pedestrians, these are in a precarious condition. Sources said plates on the tracks, which have been constructed by the Railway department, are not properly placed, posing danger to pedestrians.

Besides, more than 100 families, who had been residing in the place for the last 50 years, were evicted for he construction of the RoB. But no steps have been taken for their rehabilitation. Now, the families are leading a nomad life. The area of the route, spanning over 2.5 km, was earlier owned by Brahmapur Municipal Corporation. Later, it was handed over to Public Works department for construction of the 860-metre long RoB at a cost of `44.66 crore.

Sources said during the last two months, several accidents have taken place on the RoB. The locals, meanwhile, have urged the authorities concerned for immediate repair of the pedestrian tracks as well provision of street lights to to ensure safety of commuters and check accidents.