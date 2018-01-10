CUTTACK: The iconic Dakota aircraft, which former Chief Minister and daredevil pilot Biju Patnaik has once flown, will be showcased at Anand Bhawan, his birth place.

The legendary leader, Biju Babu had used Dakota DC-3 aircraft to rescue Indonesia’s former Vice President and Prime Minister in 1947. But, the aircraft is gathering dust at Kolkata airport. The Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) had recently initiated the process for bringing back the aircraft and sought for its transfer from their Kolkata counterpart.

“The Dakota will soon be brought to Odisha and put on display at Anand Bhawan,” said Collector Susant Kumar Mahapatra. The aircraft will be dismantled and brought to Odisha in three separate pieces and re-assembled in the Millennium city, Mahapatra said.

“It will be remodelled and efforts will be made to restore its antiquity as far as possible, while a special place has been identified on the open ground in front of Anand Bhawan for displaying it,” said Mohapatra. Visitors to Anand Bhawan can also enter the aircraft which will be restored with seats and other equipment, he added. A platform will be constructed to hold the aircraft for public view, he informed.

As Anand Bhawan, the ancestral house of Biju Babu is being converted to a memorial museum, the display of Dakota will no doubt add charm to it. The birth anniversary of Biju babu is celebrated on March 5.

In January 2015, Naveen and his elder brother Prem had donated the Anand Bhawan property, including half an acre plot and 5,000 sqft building, to the Government after which it is being converted into museum.