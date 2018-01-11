CUTTACK: A team of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is camping at Bharatihuda under Niali block where excavation has been expedited after recovery of ceramic relics of Prachi river valley civilisation believed to be from the Copper Stone Age.

Led by ASI, Bhubaneswar circle Superintending Archaeologist DB Garnaik, the team began excavation on Monday, before unearthing some stones.

A comprehensive excavation will be taken up since the Prachi valley civilisation is believed to have flourished at Bharatihuda which is a gigantic mound in Jalalpur village. The five metre high mound is spread over 12 acres.

On the basis of the findings, archaeologists claimed that Prachi river valley civilisation flourished 3000 to 4000 years ago at the site. “We first came across the ancient civilisation on the basis of information provided by Purna Chandra Das, a resident of Tampada. After a preliminary analysis, observation and sample excavations in the region for a few days in May last year, archaeologists discovered artifacts used by the people of the ancient Copper Stone Age civilisation from the bank of Prachi river,” said Garnaik.

At that time, a few items including weapons made of clay and stones, earthen pots, animal and bird bones belonging to Copper Stone Age were found. “The findings had revealed that the civilisation was very ancient,” Garnaik said.

More than 50 labourers are engaged in the excavation work which will continue for about four months, he informed.