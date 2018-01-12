CUTTACK: Commissionerate Police on Thursday nabbed notorious criminal Saumya Ranjan Sahu after an encounter at Bodhi Padia under Choudwar police limits on Thursday night. Sahu (24), who sustained a bullet injury on his leg has been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital.

According to DCP Akhilsevar Singh, Sahu of Kafla Bazar was involved in more than 10 criminal cases under different police limits and was wanted in a bombing case under Lalbag police limits that occurred on January 10 night.

Acting on a tip off, Choudwar police along with a special squad reached Bodhi Pada. On seeing police approach him, Sahu fled from the spot on his motorcycle only to be chased by police. While fleeing he took out a pistol and opened fire at police, who retaliated and opened fire.

The bullet hit Sahu in his right leg after which police nabbed him and seized a 9 mm pistol, three rounds of ammunition besides the vehicle, Singh informed.

Just a week back, police had nabbed another wanted criminal, Trilochan Nahak, after an encounter.