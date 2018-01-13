BHUBANESWAR: The state government will get Rs 230 crore in four years for development of infrastructure and services in the Maoist affected districts under the National Policy and Action Plan

(NPAP) launched by the Centre.

NPAP covers projects on ensuring security, development of infrastructure, forest rights of tribal people and other related issues. Out of the 35 left wing extremist (LWE) affected districts in the country, two districts of Odisha-Malkangiri and Koraput-will be covered under the scheme.

According to official sources, each district will receive Rs 28.57 crore for the next three financial years taking the total to Rs 173.42 crore while during the current financial year. The state government will, however, receive Rs 57.14 crore for utilisation in 2017-18 as there is only two months of the financial year.

The state government will set up a state-level committee headed by the chief secretary to monitor the implementation of the programme. The district level committee (DLC) to be headed by the collector

will also have the superintendent of police and divisional forest officer as members.

The ministry of home affairs will clear the programme prepared by the district authorities after its approval by state-level committee. Besides Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Maharashtra will also receive funds under the scheme for development in Maoist affected districts. Though

106 districts are affected by LWE menace, majority of the violence by Maoists occurs in 35 districts of the seven states. The state government has requested the Centre to include Kalahandi district under the new programme.

Official sources said the two districts in Odisha included under the NPAP will receive Rs 2 crore each every year to strengthen the vulnerable police stations. Other 17 Maoist affected districts in the

state will also receive Rs 1 crore each for strengthening of police stations.