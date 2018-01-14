BERHAMPUR: Flouting the norms set by the State Pollution Control Board and NGT’s order, several brick kilns have mushroomed in Kabisuryanagar area of Ganjam district. According to sources, several child labourers have been engaged in these illegal kilns. The owners of the kilns allegedly share a nexus with some unscrupulous officials and influential people of the area.

Locals allege that the henchmen hired by the kiln owners often threaten whosoever tries to raise his voice against the illegal practice.

Smoke released from the kilns has been polluting the air and water in the area. “The pollution levels are so high that it causes burning sensation in the eyes,” locals say. Moreover, the labourers brought from Sambalpur, Boudh, Sonepur, Kandhamal and other places are allegedly exploited here. Kabisuryanagar Tehsil office staffers feigned ignorance about the matter. However, as per the office records, at least 109 kilns were shut during 2015 and fine worth Rs 1.33 lakh was collected from the defaulting units.