KEONJHAR: AT least three persons, including a bank manager, were arrested by the district police at Basudevpur in Joda on Saturday for carrying `50 lakh in a private vehicle to Champua MLA Sanatan Mahakud’s house flouting the rules of the bank.

The three are branch manager of the bank Manas Rout, salesman Saroj Behera and gunman Laxman Pradhan. Keonjhar Sadar police had received information that a car boarded by Rout was carrying `50 lakh in cash without prior requisition to police. Suspecting that the cash might be getting transferred for unlawful activities, a police team, under SDPO Sriharsha Mishra, put up a blockade near Basudevpur and arrested the trio after detaining the vehicle.

They were supposed to hand over the cash to Mahakud, who was camping at Champua. Rout failed to show any cheque or authentic document against the cash transaction, the SDPO said. Rout said, “After handing over the cash, Mahakud was supposed to give a cheque against it.”