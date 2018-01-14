BARIPADA: A 23-year-old woman, who was set on fire after rape allegedly by her father-in-law in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, died during treatment early today, police said.

The woman, who had sustained about 80 per cent burn, and was admitted to a private hospital at Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, succumbed to injury in the early hours, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mayurbhanj, Ashok Patnaik.

He said Mayurbhanj SP Anirudh Singh has rushed to Jamshedpur where statements of the family members of the rape survivor were being recorded and arrangements made to bring the body after post-mortem.

The incident took place on Friday night at Rairangpur town, about 85 kilometre from here, when the woman was alone at her in-laws house, police said.

As per the FIR lodged by the woman's father at Rairangpur police station, her father-in-law Ramgopal allegedly attacked and outraged her modesty when other members of the family were out of home in some work night.

As the victim warned him to report the matter to the family members, the accused set her ablaze by sprinkling kerosene, the complaint said.

Investigation into the incident was in progress and accused Ramgopal Khemka (55) has been arrested, the ASP said.

A case has been registered against his name under various sections of IPC and a scientific team visited the site of crime as part probe, he said.

The woman was married to Ramgopal Khemka's son Avinash two years ago, police said.