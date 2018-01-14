MAYURBHANJ: Odisha state has its very own ‘Mowgli’, Krushna Chandra Gochhayat alias ‘Babu’ whose love for animals has led him to rescue more than 5000 snakes, and other animals like elephants, tigers and monkeys.

Gochhayat told ANI that his love for animals has been since his childhood days and as a little lad, he never felt scared of animals.

Now, as an adult, he is a professional snake rescuer and regularly helps the forest department in rescuing all kinds of animals from poachers who are on the lookout to sell the skins and other body parts of animals.

"I have rescued all types of animals, not only snakes but also deer, tigers, elephants, birds, leopards, monkeys etc. It gives me great satisfaction to help animals. If animals are not there, then no forest will exist and as a result, humans will cease to exist," Gochhayat said and added, “Whenever I find an injured animal, I get it treated by a doctor and then release it back in the forest. I feel happy when I rescue animals.”

He treats them to recover not only with the help of wildlife conservation but many a time on his own expenses. He also treats the roadside dogs.

Gochhayat lives with his family in Uthani Nuagaon village in Mayurbhanj, and his wife and mother tell they are always afraid for his life.