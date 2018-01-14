BHUBANESWAR: The State Government will receive Rs 230 crore in four years for development of infrastructure and services in Maoist-affected districts under the National Policy and Action Plan (NPAP) launched by the Centre.

NPAP covers projects on ensuring security, development of infrastructure, forest rights of tribal people and other related issues. Out of the 35 Left Wing Extremist (LWE) affected districts in the country, two districts of Odisha - Malkangiri and Koraput will be covered under the scheme.

According to official sources, each district will receive `28.57 crore for the next three financial years taking the total to `173.42 crore.

The State Government will, however, receive `57.14 crore for utilisation in 2017-18 as there are only two months for financial year to end.

The Government will set up a State-level committee headed by the Chief Secretary to monitor implementation of the programme. The district-level committee (DLC) to be headed by the Collector will also have Superintendent of Police and Divisional Forest Officer as members.

The Ministry of Home Affairs will clear the programme prepared by the district authorities after its approval by State-level committee. Besides Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Maharashtra will also receive funds under the scheme for development in Maoist affected districts. Though 106 districts are affected by LWE menace, majority of violence by Maoists occurs in 35 districts of the seven States. The Odisha Government has requested the Centre to include Kalahandi district under the new programme.

Official sources said the two districts in Odisha included under the NPAP will receive `2 crore each every year to strengthen the vulnerable police stations. Other 17 Maoist affected districts in the State will also receive `1 crore each for strengthening of police stations.