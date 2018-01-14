SAMBALPUR: A three-member team of PM Palem police station in Visakhapatnam, probing the death of Shreyas Kesharwani following ragging by fellow hostellers at Sri Chaitanya Junior College at Marikavalasa in Andhra Pradesh, went to the victim’s house on Saturday.

On their arrival, the team met the local police and visited the house of Shreyas. They interacted with his parents Sailesh Kesharwani and Laxmi. They also met Shreyas’s tuition teacher Bandana Panigrahi. Shreyas had reportedly narrated the incident before Panigrahi and also revealed the names of the students behind the ragging. The team also met Ashutosh Kesharwani, who had videographed Shreyas’s statement before his death.

Circle Inspector of PM Palem Police Station K Laxman Murthy said evidence suggests that Shreyas was brutally assaulted and postmortem report has confirmed internal injuries. The police team assured the parents of Shreyas that justice would be done and the incident will be investigated properly. On December 26, some hostellers of the college had assaulted Shreyas resulting in his internal injuries. Initially, he was admitted to IGH at Rourkela and later shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar, where he died on January 7.