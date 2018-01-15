BHUBANESWAR: The students of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar, on Sunday sprung a surprise for the visitors at BMC Bhawani Mall here by performing a flash mob dance with a message on road safety. About 60 students of AIIMS danced on different songs in the open space of the mall to spread the message on road safety as part of the ongoing Road Safety Week from January 11 to 17.

The flash mob dance was organised with the support of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Bhubaneswar Urban Knowledge Centre of the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA). BMC officials said the objective of the students’ activity was to create awareness and sensitise the citizens, especially youngsters, on various road safety related matters.

Apart from dancing to famous Bollywood songs, the students enacted plays on common road safety and traffic violations. Announcements on road safety, specially the safety of the pedestrians, were made during the intervals. During the activity, several students were also holding placards with slogans on road safety.

The first act of the students was for sensitizing pedestrians, especially jaywalkers, who often cross roads carelessly while listening to music and without observing the movement of traffic which leads to accidents and endangers lives of others.

The second act was on rash driving by youngsters, who violate the traffic rules and move in groups at alarming speed risking the lives of pedestrians and other motorists. The third act was on importance of crossing the junctions through the zebra crossings only and to avoid crossing through the middle of the roads. BMC officials informed that they have launched a social media campaign on the theme of road safety.