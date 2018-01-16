JHARSUGUDA: Though a massive amount of fly ash is generated by industries in Jharsuguda district, the fly ash brick manufacturing units here have failed to gain popularity among builders and are staring at a bleak future due to lack of Government support.More than a decade after manufacture and use of conventional clay bricks was banned within 100 km radius of thermal power stations, existence of fly ash brick units in the district is at stake with the administration least bothered about growth of the sector.

Hoping to cash in on the coal by-product, many educated unemployed youths had set up fly ash brick manufacturing units by availing loans. However, people continue to fall back on clay bricks due to lack of awareness. The youths, who had started the fly ash units in the hope of making profits, are now reeling under loan burden with no Government help in sight.

As the situation stands today, the future of these entrepreneurs is at stake with not much opportunities for their growth. Adding to the woes, the decision of the State Government to use only fly ash bricks in official buildings remains on pen and paper as many industries have found a safe dump in Hirakud Dam Reservoir.

Brick making has been identified as one of the most polluting industries in small scale sector. Besides consuming a huge amount of coal and biomass fuels, the brick kilns emit 42 million tonnes of CO2 every year. Apart from air pollution, the brick industry also consumes huge quantity of clay which leads to top soil removal and land degradation.

On the other hand, fly ash bricks are environment friendly and cost saving building product. Moreover, use of these bricks would result in conservation of top soil, reduction of emissions and carbon footprints. However, despite being three times stronger than conventional bricks, the fly ash ones have found a few takers in the region.

While lack of Government support has hit the manufacturers hard, the Centre’s move to impose a higher tax of 12 per cent on fly ash and only five per cent on clay bricks has made the situation worse.Regional Officer of Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) Niranjan Mallick informed that there are about 50 fly ash brick manufacturing units in Jharsuguda. Admitting that there is a ban on clay brick units within 100 km radius of power plants, he said only OSPCB cannot enforce the ban. Other agencies should also act, he added.

Notably, Vedanta Limited generates 17,000 to 18,000 tonnes of fly ash everyday to produce 2200 to 2400 MW of electricity. While it supplies fly ash to 92 brick manufacturing units, 30 per cent of the coal by-product remains unused. Sources said fly ash generation of Vedanta would go up to 25,000 tonnes if it decides to produce electricity to its maximum capacity of 3600 MW.