BHUBANESWAR: The agitation by home guards protesting disparity in pay scale led to disruption of policing in the City on Monday. The traffic posts at major intersections remained unmanned throughout the day.

Protesting the apathetic attitude of the State Government towards their long-standing demands, the home guards took out a rally from Station Square to Lower PMG under the banner of Rajya Gruharakhi Mahasangha (Odisha Home Guards Association). Covering their mouth with black cloth, they staged a dharna over their seven-point charter of demands, which include restructuring pay scale according to 7th Pay Commission.

The protestors cited a 2015 Supreme Court ruling which stated that home guards should get remuneration equal to any other regular police personnel. The home guards alleged that their recent salary hike was not in accordance with the SC ruling or the 7th Pay Commission. The pay of home guards has been revised from Rs 240 for 8 hours a day to Rs 300. This was made effective from January 1.

The home guards alleged that the hike was very nominal and the State Government did not specify details of increment. “In July 2016, the remuneration was hiked from Rs 220 to Rs 240, but the dearness allowance (DA) was not included,” said GK Tripathy, legal advisor of the association. Director General, Home Guards had also recommended in 2016 for a salary hike, but to no avail.

“We demand salary based on the SC ruling. We also want basic pay, grade pay, washing allowance and DA as is paid to the constables,” said association president Upendra Mohapatra. States like West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Delhi besides a few others have adhered to the apex court ruling.

The protestors plan to submit a memorandum to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and continue the agitation till their demands are met. As per records, constables draw a salary of Rs 21,700, while the home guards get Rs 8,400 per a month.

