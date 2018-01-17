JAIPUR: Devotees thronged ancient Biraja temple in the district headquarters town of Jajpur on the auspicious occasion of Triveni Amabasya on Tuesday.Devotees made a beeline for the shrine since early morning to witness ‘Mangal Arati’, a ritual that marks the beginning of Sodasa Upachar puja. Triveni Amabasya is considered to be the birth anniversary of Goddess Biraja, the presiding deity of Jajpur. It is one of the most important festivals in the region.

The deity was decorated with gold ornaments and attired in yellow. Devotees offered their prayers before the deity and chanted Gayatree Mantra to usher in good luck.The temple administration made elaborate arrangements for the visitors. Police were deployed to prevent any untoward incident.