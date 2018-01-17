BHUBANESWAR: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) on Tuesday started public awareness drive for safety of Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur LPG pipeline. Three mobile vans, carrying text and video awareness messages, were flagged off. The vans will travel for 15 days in Jagatsingpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore districts.

Flagging off the vans, CGM of IOCL, NS Kumar said highly inflammable gas is transported through this pipeline and as gas weighs less than air, it is the responsibility of all citizens to ensure safety of the pipeline.

Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur LPG pipeline has been laid down 1.5 metre beneath the soil so that farmers will never face any kind of problem due to it. Since 18 metre area around the pipeline is under the ownership of the Centre, residents have to take permission for any sort of construction work.Among others, general managers PV Arvindkshan, LK Jha, DGM Alok Sahoo and Manager-Operation Rakesh Kumar Mishra were present.