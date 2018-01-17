JAGATSINGHPUR: An elderly man was beaten to death for protesting extortion from truck drivers at Padampur Chowk in Erasama here on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Biswanath Kandi of Padmapur village within Erasama police limits.

Sources said a miscreant, identified as Biju Bhoi of Anjira village in Balikuda, was forcibly stopping trucks, cars and other vehicles and illegally collecting money from drivers at Padampur Chowk. While this led to traffic jam, no one opposed Bhoi, who was under the influence of alcohol. However, Kandi raised protest against the illegal collection of money and tried to clear the stranded vehicles on the road.

This infuriated Bhoi who attacked Kandi with a lathi. Following the assault, the elderly man lost consciousness and fell down. Locals rushed Kandi to Erasama CHC where the doctors declared him brought dead.Police registered a case and arrested Bhoi.

In a separate incident, a person was stabbed to death at Murunia village within Balikuda police limits on Monday night over holding a dance programme. The deceased was identified as Bibek Rout.

Sources said Rout and his dance partner Prakash Khatua of the same village used to conduct various cultural programmes at different places. On Monday night, a difference arose between the duo during a dance programme.

There was a heated exchange between the duo following which an irate Khatua stabbed Rout. He was rushed to the district headquarters hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

While Rout’s nephew lodged an FIR against Khatua with the police, the accused is on the run.