SAMBALPUR: The day-long annual enumeration of migratory birds at Hirakud Dam Reservoir here was held on Tuesday.Forest officials and bird census experts were roped in for counting of the migratory birds which flock the reservoir with advent of winter season. Motor boats were also used during the census.

The bird census began at around 6 am in the morning and continued till afternoon. Kits comprising binoculars, bird field-guides and census sheets were given to the enumerators.

Range Officer of Debrigarh Forest Range Basanta Barik informed that a total of 21 teams were engaged for the bird census in the reservoir and power channel areas. The data of the census will be sent to the office of Chief Wildlife Warden, Bhubaneswar.The Bhubaneswar office will compile the data and after analysis, declare the number of species and birds which arrived at the reservoir, he added.

Every year, thousands of birds of different species migrate into the reservoir, which spans over an area of 746 sq km and has a shoreline of over 640 km, in November and stay put for four months till the end of February before flying back in the first week of March.

The migratory birds come from Caspian Sea, Baikal Lake, Mongolia, Central and South East Asia and Himalayan region to the reservoir every year due to the presence of large wetland. Migratory birds like Common Pochard, Red Crested Pochard, Great Duck Bill, Great Crested Grebe, Little Grebe, Pond Heron and Painted Stork besides other species are sighted in the reservoir area during the winter season.

A total of 76,768 birds of 55 species had visited Hirakud Dam Reservoir during 2016-17. in 2015-16, the count was 95,912 birds of 60 species. Soothing climate and availability of food in the reservoir area attract these winged guests from far-flung areas.