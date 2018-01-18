ANGUL: Intense combing operations by joint forces in the last two years have checked Maoist menace in Satkosia sanctuary, claimed Angul SP Brijesh Rai here on Wednesday.Addressing a press conference, Rai informed that 57 operations were carried out in 2016 and 32 in 2017 jointly by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), District Voluntary Force and Special Operation Group in Satkosia. “We have also set up a CRPF camp to augment security in the sanctuary area,” he said.

When combing operations are carried out in Satkosia, the Maoists flee to neighbouring districts. “We are making our best efforts to flush out the ultras from Satkosia by taking multiple measures,” the SP said.

Releasing the crime statistics in the district in the last two years, Rai said though the number of cases in 2017 was higher than 2016, there was a fall in major crimes.

As many as 4,287 cases were registered in different police stations in the district in 2017 as compared to 3,975 in the previous year. However, the graph of major crimes like murder, rape, dacoity, robbery and burglary reported a decline in 2017 as compared to 2016.

The SP said while there were 58 murder cases in 2016, the number fell to 41 in 2017. Similarly, dacoity cases decreased to 26 from 30 in 2016. There were 115 robbery incidents in 2017 as compared to 116 the previous year. Both rape and burglary cases also came down to 62 and 134 in 2017 from 74 and 177 in 2016.However, road accidents rose in 2017 as compared to the previous year. As many as 448 mishaps with 193 causalities were reported in 2017 while there were 425 accidents with 220 deaths in the previous year, Rai said.

When asked about the task of police during industry-people face off, the SP said cops play a proactive role in settling issues through meetings first. In the last six months, police have registered 50 cases against people who obstructed the coal mines at Talcher, he said.Expressing concern over the rise in burglary incidents in areas under Angul, Nalco, Banarpal, Talcher and Colliery police limits, the SP said steps are being taken to check such occurrences. The district police is plagued by shortage of staff, he added.