BHUBANESWAR: Two persons were injured in an LPG cylinder explosion in the pantry car of a stationary military special train at Puri Railway Station on Wednesday.

"The incident occurred at Platform No.2 of the station. The glass panes of some coaches of the army train were badly damaged in the incident," an official of the East Coast Railway said.

The fire was immediately doused by fire service personnel.

The railway police said nobody was present in the affected pantry car when the blast took place.

However, two employees of a pantry car of Dhauli Express stationed adjacent to the military train were injured when they were hit by the debris flying from the cylinder explosion, said the official.

The injured have been shifted to the Puri District Headquarters Hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

"We have no idea how the military train was carrying the locally-made cylinder of five kg. They may be using it for cooking in the train. Use of such types of cylinders is strictly prohibited in trains," said the official.

He said an inquiry would be conducted into the incident.

"The empty train was brought to Puri from Delang station for repair work on Wednesday. It had been stationed at Delang for four-five days," the railway official said.